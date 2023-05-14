Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Jordan Lyles on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to win. A 9.5-run total is set in this matchup.

Royals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -165 +140 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-4.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
    • Kansas City's last three games have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 8.7.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Kansas City has a record of 2-16, a 11.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
  • So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 41 games with a total.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-17 6-12 5-13 7-15 10-21 2-7

