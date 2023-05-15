Royals vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.
The Padres are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+170). The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.
Royals vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-210
|+170
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 28.9%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 2-9 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 42 games with a total this season.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-17
|6-13
|5-14
|7-15
|10-22
|2-7
