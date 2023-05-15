Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will meet Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 173 (4.1 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller (3-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Keller has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.