How to Watch the Royals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will meet Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Padres vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Royals Player Props
|Padres vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.
- Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 173 (4.1 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 22nd with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.43 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brad Keller (3-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Keller has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Josh Taylor
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Adrian Houser
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Colin Rea
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.