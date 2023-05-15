The San Diego Padres host the Kansas City Royals at PETCO Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this contest.

Royals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI.

He has a slash line of .269/.361/.487 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 40 hits with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.271/.442 on the season.

Witt Jr. brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (3-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins May. 9 6.0 3 1 1 4 3 vs. Reds May. 2 6.0 2 0 0 3 2 at Cubs Apr. 26 5.0 4 3 3 5 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 4.0 10 5 5 3 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 14 4.1 11 7 7 3 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has put up 37 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.403/.483 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 2

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 40 hits with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .265/.356/.430 slash line on the year.

Bogaerts enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles and a walk.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

