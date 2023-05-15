Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Padres on May 15, 2023
The San Diego Padres host the Kansas City Royals at PETCO Park on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this contest.
Royals vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .269/.361/.487 so far this season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 10
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 40 hits with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .233/.271/.442 on the season.
- Witt Jr. brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Wacha Stats
- Michael Wacha (3-1) will take the mound for the Padres, his eighth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|May. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 20
|4.0
|10
|5
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 14
|4.1
|11
|7
|7
|3
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soto Stats
- Soto has put up 37 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .255/.403/.483 on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has 40 hits with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .265/.356/.430 slash line on the year.
- Bogaerts enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles and a walk.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
