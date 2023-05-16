Tuesday's game at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (20-22) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (12-31) at 9:40 PM (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Padres, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Padres will look to Seth Lugo (3-2) against the Royals and Brady Singer (2-4).

Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (28.2%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging four runs per game (173 total), Kansas City is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.38 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule