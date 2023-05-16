Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres play Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -225 +185 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (28.2%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has won one of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 43 games with a total this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 6-14 5-14 7-16 10-23 2-7

