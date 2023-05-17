MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, May 17
In a Wednesday MLB slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Atlanta Braves versus the Texas Rangers is a game to watch.
Info on how to watch today's MLB play is included for you.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (19-21) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.254 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|DET Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|7.5
The Colorado Rockies (18-25) face the Cincinnati Reds (19-23)
The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.279 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|COL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|11.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (27-16) host the Minnesota Twins (24-19)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.234 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+121
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (10-34) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-19)
The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.304 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.268 AVG, 10 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-161
|+138
|9.5
The San Francisco Giants (19-23) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (20-22)
The Phillies will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.271 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|9.5
The San Diego Padres (20-23) take on the Kansas City Royals (13-31)
The Royals will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.268 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-230
|+195
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (27-15) face the Los Angeles Angels (22-21)
The Angels will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.260 AVG, 6 HR, 33 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.296 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|9
The Miami Marlins (21-21) host the Washington Nationals (18-24)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.268 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) host the New York Yankees (25-19)
The Yankees will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.322 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-100
|8
The Boston Red Sox (23-20) take on the Seattle Mariners (21-21)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.275 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|9.5
The New York Mets (20-23) face the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 14 HR, 33 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-107
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) play the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18)
The Brewers will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|8
The Texas Rangers (26-16) play the Atlanta Braves (26-16)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.348 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+135
|7.5
The Houston Astros (23-19) play host to the Chicago Cubs (19-23)
The Cubs will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.298 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.271 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+137
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (15-28) face the Cleveland Guardians (19-22)
The Guardians will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.274 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: Steven Kwan (.275 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-106
|9
