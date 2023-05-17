Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (20-23) and Kansas City Royals (13-31) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-2) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have won in 12, or 30%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has won all of its three games in which it was named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (178 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule