Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City ranks 20th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 178 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined 1.437 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Carlos Hernandez to the mound for his first start this season.

The 26-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 18 times this campaign.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez

