How to Watch the Royals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 20th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 178 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined 1.437 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Carlos Hernandez to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 18 times this campaign.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Josh Taylor
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Adrian Houser
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Colin Rea
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez
