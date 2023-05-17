Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (20-23) face off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (13-31) in the series rubber match at PETCO Park on Wednesday, May 17. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Padres (-300). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Royals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (2-2, 3.16 ERA) vs Carlos Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Royals and Padres game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+240) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $34.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 12 out of the 24 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 1-3 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30%) in those games.

The Royals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.