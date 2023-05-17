Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto, Vinnie Pasquantino and others when the San Diego Padres host the Kansas City Royals at PETCO Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI (44 total hits).

He has a .268/.356/.476 slash line so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 42 hits with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.274/.433 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 16 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Padres May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Darvish Stats

Yu Darvish (2-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Dodgers May. 5 6.2 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 30 6.0 9 4 4 9 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 5.2 2 1 1 5 5 vs. Brewers Apr. 16 7.0 4 1 1 12 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 39 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 38 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.407/.483 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Royals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 22 walks and 15 RBI (42 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .269/.368/.429 so far this year.

Bogaerts has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles and three walks.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

