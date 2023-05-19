The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are scheduled to square off on Friday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, May 19

Friday, May 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Heat knocked off the Celtics 123-116, led by Jimmy Butler with 35 points. Tatum was the top scorer for the losing squad with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 7 1 0 1 1 Jaylen Brown 22 9 5 0 0 1 Malcolm Brogdon 19 2 1 0 0 2

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 5 7 6 0 2 Bam Adebayo 20 8 5 1 0 0 Kyle Lowry 15 3 3 1 1 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also averages 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per game (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is No. 1 on the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.2 10.7 5.1 1.1 1.3 2.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 28.6 6.3 4.7 1.8 0.8 1.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.9 5.8 3.8 0.6 0.4 2.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.9 9.5 3.5 1 0.7 0 Al Horford BOS 7.1 7.7 3 1.6 2.3 1.5 Kyle Lowry MIA 11.9 3.1 4.7 1.1 1.1 1.7

