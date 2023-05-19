In the season opener for both teams, the Minnesota Lynx play the Chicago Sky on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on The U.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U

The U Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Lynx compiled a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Sky put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lynx games.

A total of 16 of the Sky's games last season went over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.