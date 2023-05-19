When the Chicago White Sox (16-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-31) square of in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, May 19, Michael Kopech will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Royals will send Zack Greinke to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Royals have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (1-4, 5.74 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.01 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games).

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 11-26 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Pratto 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

