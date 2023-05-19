Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI (45 total hits).

He has a .268/.354/.488 slash line so far this year.

Pasquantino has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 43 hits with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .234/.277/.429 so far this year.

Witt Jr. enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Padres May. 16 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Padres May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 at Brewers May. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Kopech Stats

Michael Kopech (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In eight starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Kopech Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 12 4.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Reds May. 7 6.0 8 4 4 2 1 vs. Twins May. 2 6.0 1 1 1 7 5 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Rays Apr. 21 5.0 6 5 5 9 4

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 45 hits with 12 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .273/.330/.564 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashing .237/.323/.414 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

