The Chicago White Sox (16-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-31) clash on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (1-4, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.01 ERA).

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kopech - CHW (1-4, 5.74 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.01 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals will send Greinke (1-4) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

During nine games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.

Greinke has one quality start under his belt this season.

Greinke will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Zack Greinke vs. White Sox

He will match up with a White Sox offense that is batting .244 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .398 (17th in the league) with 50 total home runs (15th in MLB action).

Greinke has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out two against the White Sox this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (1-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while allowing one hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.

In eight starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

