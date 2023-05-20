From May 18-21, Patrick Cantlay will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Cantlay at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Cantlay has shot below par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in six of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five twice.

In his past five events, Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average five times.

Cantlay hopes to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 12 -11 275 1 18 8 10 $12.6M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Cantlay's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 26th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Cantlay did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Cantlay has played in the past year has been 77 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 44 holes.

Cantlay shot better than 77% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Cantlay carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Cantlay recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Cantlay's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

At that last competition, Cantlay's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Cantlay finished the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Cantlay Odds to Win: +1800

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.