2023 PGA Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following two rounds of play at the 2023 PGA Championship, Corey Conners is in the lead (-5). Watch the third round from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
How to Watch the 2023 PGA Championship
- Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Location: Rochester, New York
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards
- Thursday TV: ESPN, Golf Channel
- Friday TV: ESPN, Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, ESPN
- Sunday TV: CBS, ESPN
PGA Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Corey Conners
|1st
|-5
|67-68
|Viktor Hovland
|1st
|-5
|68-67
|Scottie Scheffler
|1st
|-5
|67-68
|Bryson DeChambeau
|4th
|-3
|66-71
|Justin Suh
|4th
|-3
|69-68
PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|2:50 PM ET
|Corey Conners (-5/1st), Scottie Scheffler (-5/1st)
|2:30 PM ET
|Brooks Koepka (-2/6th), Bryson DeChambeau (-3/4th)
|2:40 PM ET
|Viktor Hovland (-5/1st), Justin Suh (-3/4th)
|1:40 PM ET
|Shane Lowry (E/10th), Rory McIlroy (E/10th)
|1:00 PM ET
|Mito Pereira (+1/19th), Patrick Cantlay (+1/19th)
|2:20 PM ET
|Taylor Pendrith (-1/8th), Callum Tarren (-2/6th)
|1:50 PM ET
|Adam Svensson (E/10th), Min Woo Lee (E/10th)
|1:10 PM ET
|Dustin Johnson (+1/19th), Cameron Davis (+1/19th)
|12:20 PM ET
|Adam Scott (+2/30th), Collin Morikawa (+1/19th)
|2:00 PM ET
|Keith Mitchell (E/10th), Sepp Straka (E/10th)
