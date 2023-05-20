How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 44 home runs.
- Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 182 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.436 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Jordan Lyles (0-7) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Lyles has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Colin Rea
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
