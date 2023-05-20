The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 44 home runs.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 182 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.436 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Jordan Lyles (0-7) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lyles has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Brewers L 9-6 Away Jordan Lyles Colin Rea 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin

