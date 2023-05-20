The Chicago White Sox (17-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) will match up on Saturday, May 20 at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Lucas Giolito getting the nod for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (2-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-7, 6.97 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 16 games this season and won nine (56.2%) of those contests.

The White Sox have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (31%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 4-13 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Michael Massey 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+290) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+270)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

