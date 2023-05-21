Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.
  • The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
    • Kansas City's past three contests have gone under the point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.8.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have won in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Kansas City has a record of 4-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 47 chances.
  • The Royals have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-17 8-16 6-15 8-17 12-25 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.