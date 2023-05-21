How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn and Vinnie Pasquantino will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Fueled by 138 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 183 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined 1.430 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Carlos Hernandez will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the San Diego Padres.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.