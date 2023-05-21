As they try for the series sweep, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (18-29) will match up against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (14-33) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (2-5, 6.66 ERA) vs Carlos Hernandez - KC (0-1, 4.09 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Royals have won in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 4-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

