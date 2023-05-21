Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (18-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-33) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (2-5) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (30.2%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won four of 19 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 3.9 runs per game (183 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Schedule