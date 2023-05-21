Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (18-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-33) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (2-5) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-1) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 7, Royals 6.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (30.2%) in those games.
- This year, Kansas City has won four of 19 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 3.9 runs per game (183 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.