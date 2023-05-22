Vinnie Pasquantino will lead the way for the Kansas City Royals (14-34) on Monday, May 22, when they take on Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (20-24) at Kauffman Stadium at 7:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Royals (-115). The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (3-4, 7.09 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.44 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in three games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have not won a game when entering as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter in three chances.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 53.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Royals have not been the moneyline favorite.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

