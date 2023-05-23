The Minnesota Lynx (0-1) battle the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The matchup airs on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Dream 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-4.7)

Minnesota (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Lynx vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota beat the spread 14 times in 22 games last year.

Minnesota had 10 of its 22 games go over the point total last year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

On offense, the Lynx were the sixth-ranked team in the WNBA (82.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, they were eighth (83.9 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Minnesota was second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.9 per game) last year. It was second-best in rebounds allowed (32.5 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx were ninth in the WNBA in committing them (14.6 per game) last year. They were worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).

The Lynx made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 34.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking ninth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Last season, the Lynx were second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.0%).

Minnesota attempted 70.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.3% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 77.4% of Minnesota's baskets were 2-pointers, and 22.6% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.