Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game features the Kansas City Royals (14-35) and the Detroit Tigers (21-24) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.
Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starter.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (29.5%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a mark of 7-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (190 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.21 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|L 5-2
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Steven Matz
