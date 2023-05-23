How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Salvador Perez and Zach McKinstry take the field when the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers meet on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 49 home runs.
- Fueled by 143 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 190 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .290.
- The Royals rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Steven Matz
