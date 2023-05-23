On Tuesday, May 23, Javier Baez's Detroit Tigers (21-24) visit Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (14-35) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Tigers (-150). The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 60% chance to win.

The Tigers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 29.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

