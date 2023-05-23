Royals vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals (14-35) hope to break their four-game losing run versus the Detroit Tigers (21-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (4-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.06 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across nine games.
- He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.06), second in WHIP (.865), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.