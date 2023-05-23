The Kansas City Royals (14-35) hope to break their four-game losing run versus the Detroit Tigers (21-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (4-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.06 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across nine games.

He has five quality starts in nine chances this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.06), second in WHIP (.865), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

