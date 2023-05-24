Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 22 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.9%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Olivares has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 15 of 38 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.182
|AVG
|.333
|.237
|OBP
|.404
|.345
|SLG
|.529
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.42 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
