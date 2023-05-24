Maikel Garcia -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .262 with five doubles and seven walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.

In eight games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings