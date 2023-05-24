Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maikel Garcia -- 3-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .262 with five doubles and seven walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.8% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
- In eight games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Boyd (3-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
