Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (15-35) and the Detroit Tigers (21-25) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Royals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 24.
The probable pitchers are Zack Greinke (1-5) for the Royals and Matthew Boyd (3-3) for the Tigers.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Royals have been listed as the favorite four times this season but have failed to win any of those games.
- Kansas City has been at least -115 moneyline favorites four times this season, but were upset in all of those games.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Royals.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 194 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|L 5-2
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Mike Mayers vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Steven Matz
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Miles Mikolas
