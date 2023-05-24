Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers and starter Matthew Boyd on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Royals covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have not yet won a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 0-4.

Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 50 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Kansas City, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-26-2).

The Royals are 2-1-0 ATS this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-18 8-17 6-16 9-18 12-27 3-7

