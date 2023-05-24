How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will look to knock off Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 49 total home runs.
- Kansas City's .381 slugging percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Royals are 25th in MLB with a .228 batting average.
- Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (194 total runs).
- The Royals are last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .292.
- The Royals strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- Kansas City's 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.440).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Greinke is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Greinke is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the mound.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Steven Matz
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
