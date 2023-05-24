Vinnie Pasquantino, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .337.
  • In 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%) Pasquantino has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 49), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (32.7%), Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 20 of 49 games (40.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 16
.263 AVG .344
.348 OBP .429
.463 SLG .639
10 XBH 10
3 HR 4
13 RBI 6
7/11 K/BB 11/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.42 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
