Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .227 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 54.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.0%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.247
|AVG
|.212
|.287
|OBP
|.246
|.483
|SLG
|.364
|10
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|17/5
|K/BB
|17/3
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.47), 57th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
