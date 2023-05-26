Michael Massey -- hitting .179 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Massey has recorded a hit in 22 of 44 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Massey has had an RBI in 11 games this year (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).
  • In 12 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 23
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • The Nationals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Corbin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.47 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.47), 57th in WHIP (1.385), and 71st in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
