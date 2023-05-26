Royals vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will try to do damage against Patrick Corbin when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Royals vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Royals
|-125
|+105
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have lost all five of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 55.6% chance to win.
- Kansas City has played in 51 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-2).
- The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-19
|8-17
|6-16
|9-19
|12-27
|3-8
