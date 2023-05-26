Lane Thomas and Vinnie Pasquantino are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Jordan Lyles Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lyles Stats

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-8) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lyles has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

The 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lyles Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 20 5.0 4 5 4 5 3 at Brewers May. 14 2.1 4 7 7 2 3 vs. White Sox May. 9 9.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 5.0 6 8 6 3 2 at Twins Apr. 28 4.0 7 7 7 4 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 49 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .262/.347/.481 slash line so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashing .280/.321/.531 on the season.

Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (55 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .293/.346/.457 on the year.

Thomas will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI.

He's slashed .258/.317/.441 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.