On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .288 with seven doubles and seven walks.
  • Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits seven times (35.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.
  • In nine games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
