Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Massey has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games.
- In 13 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.65 ERA ranks 10th, 1.387 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 52nd.
