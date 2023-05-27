Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Nationals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nick Pratto (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .289 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 59.3% of his 27 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in six games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (18.5%).
- He has scored in eight of 27 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gray (4-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.65), 55th in WHIP (1.387), and 52nd in K/9 (7.3).
