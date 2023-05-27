Nicky Lopez is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 27 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-3 with a triple.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has three doubles, two triples and nine walks while hitting .207.

This season, Lopez has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four games this season (17.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .130 AVG .250 .310 OBP .333 .261 SLG .313 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

