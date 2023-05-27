Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been the moneyline favorite a total of six times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Kansas City has a record of 1-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (14.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Royals a 52.4% chance to win.

Kansas City has played in 52 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-2).

The Royals have a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-20 8-17 6-16 9-20 12-27 3-9

