On Saturday, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals (15-37) host the Washington Nationals (22-29) at Kauffman Stadium. Brady Singer will get the call for the Royals, while Josiah Gray will take the hill for the Nationals.

The favored Royals have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at -110. Washington is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.48 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 2.65 ERA)

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite six times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals were favored on the moneyline three times, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

