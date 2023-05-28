After hitting .000 with in his past 10 games, Amir Garrett and the Kansas City Royals take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Amir Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amir Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is batting .000 with .
  • Garrett has no hits in 22 games this season.
  • He has not homered in his 22 games this year.
  • Garrett has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Amir Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
12 GP 10
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
