Edward Olivares -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .230.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (7.5%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .182 AVG .333 .237 OBP .404 .345 SLG .529 4 XBH 7 2 HR 1 4 RBI 5 12/3 K/BB 9/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 20 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

