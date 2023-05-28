The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .223 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Massey has an RBI in 11 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (28.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.245 AVG .196
.323 OBP .208
.358 SLG .196
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 19/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Nationals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
