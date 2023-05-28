Sunday's game between the Kansas City Royals (15-38) and Washington Nationals (23-29) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Royals will give the nod to Daniel Lynch and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.88 ERA).

Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Royals have won one of their last three games against the spread.

The Royals have been favored in seven games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 1-7 when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Royals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 210 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule