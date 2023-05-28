Royals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game between the Kansas City Royals (15-38) and Washington Nationals (23-29) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.
The Royals will give the nod to Daniel Lynch and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.88 ERA).
Royals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Royals have won one of their last three games against the spread.
- The Royals have been favored in seven games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Kansas City has a record of 1-7 when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Royals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with 210 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Mike Mayers vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|L 12-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|L 4-2
|Brady Singer vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Miles Mikolas
|June 2
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Austin Gomber
|June 3
|Rockies
|-
|Brady Singer vs Karl Kauffmann
|June 4
|Rockies
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Kyle Freeland
